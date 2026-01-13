Colleges must nurture leaders, not just hand out degrees: J-K LG

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Asserting that colleges should not become mere degree-producing factories, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that students must be made to understand that the purpose of higher education goes beyond employment, and lies in nurturing leaders, innovators and changemakers.

Sinha was speaking at the launch of a special edition of Sangarmal magazine published by The Hindu Education Society Kashmir, at the Gandhi Memorial Camp College on the outskirts of Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised instilling values such as compassion, humility and resilience to strengthen community bonds.

“Colleges should not become mere degree-producing factories. Instead, they should function as life-improvement centres with strong industry-academia connections, access to digital tools, skill development and practical knowledge.

"Students must understand that the purpose of college is not just employment, but to nurture leaders, innovators and change-makers,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke on social cohesion and the use of cultural and spiritual heritage and education as a unifying thread to create a blueprint for a thriving future.

“In an era dominated by rapid technological growth and globalisation, our timeless spiritual and cultural heritage, our shared beliefs, traditions, arts, rituals and values, will shape society and fuel the holistic growth of the nation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the Union Territory's ancient cultural heritage and spiritual wisdom are the invisible forces that will propel societal growth.

"Jammu and Kashmir's rich spiritual heritage is a dynamic asset. Since Vedic times, traditional values have acted as guiding principles, building an ethical foundation for overall growth.

"For Jammu and Kashmir to grow, our citizens must become more innovative, focus on intellectual growth to take major leaps in research and development, promote creative industries and invest in heritage," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor made a special request to teachers not to restrict themselves merely to delivering lectures, saying that inspiring students, developing new ideas, motivating them to start startups and encouraging innovation are equally important responsibilities of educators.

He asserted that learning should not be confined to mental pressure or rigid time constraints.