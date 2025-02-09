Collegian dies in accident on coastal road as car driven by friend overturns

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old collegian died in an accident on the coastal road in south Mumbai after the car driven by her friend overturned, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the southbound stretch at 8pm on Saturday, the Tardeo police station official said.

"The deceased has been identified as Gargi Chate, a resident of Nashik pursuing MBA from Jai Hind College. Her friend Sanyam Sakla (22) picked up her up from college in his car, which overturned after he lost control of the vehicle. Passersby rushed them to Breach Candy hospital where Chate was declared dead on arrival. She suffered a major head injury," the official said.

Sakla has been booked for rash and negligent driving under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the official informed. PTI ZA BNM