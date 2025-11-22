Collegian's suicide after train assault: Abetment case filed; Dy CM Shinde assures justice

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) Police on Saturday registered a case of abetment against unidentified persons in connection with the alleged suicide by a 19-year-old student in Maharashtra's Thane district following an assault by a group on a local train after an argument over not speaking in Marathi, officials said.

The victim, Arnav Khaire, hanged himself at his apartment in Kalyan on Tuesday evening.

State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday spoke to the victim's family, and said the government was committed to providing justice in the case.

The police said two teams have been formed to investigate the matter and nab the accused.

Based on a complaint lodged on Saturday by his father Jitendra Khaire (46), a resident of Sahajeevan Society, Tisgaon Naka in Kalyan East, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide, an official said.

In the complaint, Khaire said his son, Arnav, was travelling from Kalyan Railway Station to his college in Mulund on November 18, when he was assaulted by unidentified persons on the local train questioning him for not speaking in Marathi.

Stating that his son must have committed suicide due to mental stress resulting from this brutal beating, Khaire demanded legal action against those involved.

Based on the complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered at the Kolsewadi police station.

Earlier, an accidental death report was filed.

To swiftly investigate the serious nature of the crime, the Kalyan police have formed two separate teams, officials said.

Investigation is currently underway with the active assistance and cooperation of the Railway police to trace the unknown culprits involved in the train assault, they said.

The police also urged those who witnessed the incident on the local train on November 18 to come forward and provide information.

In a related development, Deputy CM Shinde personally interacted with Arnav's family members via a video call, and said the government was committed to providing justice in the case. PTI COR NP