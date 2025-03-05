Collins Aerospace unveils new Engineering Development and Test Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Collins Aerospace, specialising in advanced structures, avionics, interiors, mission systems, and power and control systems, inaugurated its new Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) on Wednesday at the company’s North Gate campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The new facility streamlines product development, testing, and certification of components locally, accelerating the introduction of aerospace technologies to the market, company officials said.

"The aerospace industry is evolving at an incredible pace, and this new centre enables us to support that evolution by making the testing and certification process faster and more efficient," said Clay Lindwall, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology at Collins Aerospace.

According to him, the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with comprehensive testing systems to ensure that aerospace components meet the highest global safety and performance standards.

By conducting these tests locally, Collins can identify necessary adjustments earlier in the development process, improving product design while reducing both time and costs, according to a press note issued by the company.

"This EDTC is a major milestone—not just for Collins Aerospace but for India’s aerospace industry—creating highly skilled jobs and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative," said Savyasachi Srinivas, Vice President of Global Engineering and Technology Centres.

He further noted that the investment brings advanced testing capabilities closer to engineering and manufacturing hubs, underscoring India's strategic importance in the global supply chain.

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of US-based RTX—the world’s largest aerospace and defence company—has been investing in India for over two decades. PTI JR SSK KH