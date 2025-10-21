Collision between 2 bikes in UP's Ballia kills one, injures another

Ballia (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday night near Ramnagar village on the Fephna-Rasra road when a motorcycle coming at high speed from Rasra collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction towards Fephna.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Shabbir (22) and Irfan, who sustained serious injuries, according to police.

They said both were taken to the Rasra Community Health Centre, where Shabbir was declared dead by doctors. Irfan was later admitted to a hospital in Varanasi for further treatment. The body has been taken into police custody and sent for a post-mortem.

According to officials, the two men were returning home after attending a wedding when the accident occurred. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ