Collision of 2 trucks causes fire; driver charred to death in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A truck driver was charred to death after two trucks collided head-on and caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway bypass under the Kabrai police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu alias Ashok Khangar (30), a resident of the Pachkhura Khurd village in the Hamirpur district, the SHO said.

He said while the driver and cleaner of one dumper managed to escape by jumping out, the driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside the cabin and died in the blaze.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed, the police said, adding that an investigation into the accident is underway.