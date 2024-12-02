Collision with Navy submarine off Goa coast: 'Tandel' of fishing boat booked

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) The 'tandel' (captain) of fishing boat FV Marthoma was booked in connection with the death of two persons following its collision with Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on November 21 some 70 nautical miles into the sea, resulted in two deaths, while 11 persons suffered injuries. The submarine suffered damage of more than Rs 10 crore, while the fishing boat sank.

Marthoma had 13 crew members and 11 of them were rescued in the search operation.

On the complaint of a Navy officer, a case was registered at Yellow Gate police station against the boat's 'tandel' under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by rash and negligent act and endangering human life as well as other offences.

Further probe is underway, the official added. PTI DC BNM