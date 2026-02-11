Colombo exposition of Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha draws over 1 million devotees: Culture min

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The week-long exposition of the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha at the revered Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo drew "over one million devotees", the culture ministry said on Wednesday.

"The historic exposition, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, has strengthened the centuries-old spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka," it said "It has also reinforced India's role as a custodian of global Buddhist heritage and its continued commitment to deepening people to people and cultural linkages with Sri Lanka," it said.

The relics, which were taken abroad for their first-ever international exposition, were escorted back to India earlier in the day, by a high-level Indian delegation, led by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, along with senior Buddhist monks and officials.

The arrival of the holy relics in Colombo, on February 4, had coincided with Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day, and added "special significance to the occasion".

The holy Devnimori relics, which were ferried to Sri Lanka in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force with full state honours, are originally enshrined at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara.

Devnimori, located in Gujarat, is an important Buddhist archaeological site where excavations uncovered a Sharira Stupa containing relic caskets with sacred ashes, a copper box, and gold and silver foil.

The sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha returns to India today after a week-long public exposition at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo, the ministry said in a statement.

"The ceremonial departure took place at Bandaranaike International Airport in the presence of some Sri Lankan ministers and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka," it said.

A large number of devotees from across Sri Lanka visited the Gangaramaya Temple during the seven-day exposition to pay homage to the relics.

"Over one million devotees participated in the public veneration, making the exposition a major spiritual and cultural milestone. Several senior Sri Lankan leaders, including the (Sri Lankan) Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, members of Parliament, former presidents and other dignitaries, paid their respects during the exposition," it said.

The exposition was inaugurated by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sri Lankan leadership expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for enabling this historic spiritual event.

From the Indian side, the inauguration was attended Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi.

Complementing the exposition, special exhibitions titled ,"Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa" and "Sacred Relic and Cultural Engagement of Contemporary India" were organised, showcasing the shared Buddhist heritage and civilisational links between India and Sri Lanka, it said.

India had earlier organised the Exposition of Kapilavastu Relics in 2012 and Sarnath Relics in 2018 in Sri Lanka.