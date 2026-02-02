Colombo exposition of holy Devnimori relics of Buddha to reaffirm India's cultural diplomacy: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India on Monday termed the first-ever international exposition of the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, to be hosted in Colombo from February 4-11, a "profound gesture of spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy".

In keeping with established protocol and the sanctity accorded to the relics, these will be ferried with full state honours onboard a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force, reflecting the reverence with which India upholds its sacred heritage, the culture ministry said.

The holy relics originate from the Devnimori archaeological site in Gujarat's Aravalli district. These are enshrined at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara.

In continuation of the "vision" articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, "India is set to undertake a profound gesture of spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy through the exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha in Sri Lanka," the ministry said.

As per the plan, the relics will be brought to Delhi from Vadodara on Tuesday, and then temporarily enshrined in the national capital. On February 4, these relics will be transported to Colombo on a special aircraft, a senior official said.

Sources said the relics are planned to be ferried in a C-130 transport aircraft.

In Sri Lanka, the holy relics will be enshrined for public veneration at the revered Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo, one of the most iconic and spiritually significant Buddhist institutions in the country.

Founded in the late 19th century by Venerable Hikkaduwe Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thera, the temple has evolved into a major centre of worship, learning and cultural exchange, and provides an apt and dignified setting for the exposition.

In a nation where Buddhism shapes cultural ethos, history and daily life, the exposition is expected to resonate deeply with devotees across Sri Lanka and further reinforce the shared Buddhist heritage of the two countries, the ministry said.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne, termed the upcoming exposition a "rare blessing" for the island nation.

"A rare blessing for Sri Lanka. The sacred Devinmori Relics of Lord Buddha on exposition at Gangaramaya Temple in Sri Lanka - the first ever international exposition of the relics. Grateful to the Government of India and all those who made this possible," she posted on X on Sunday.

The ministry said a high-level Indian delegation led by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with senior monks and officials, will accompany the relics during their ferrying from India to Sri Lanka, the ministry said in a statement.

The delegation will participate in ceremonial, religious and official engagements in Colombo, including the formal inauguration of the exposition and associated exhibitions highlighting India's Buddhist legacy and its contemporary cultural engagements, it said.

"This sacred journey underscores India's enduring civilisational responsibility as the birthplace of Buddhism and reaffirms the deep spiritual, cultural and people-to-people bonds between India and Sri Lanka," the ministry said.

The relics are scheduled to be ferried back to India on February 11.

The Devnimori relics were first explored in 1957 by eminent archaeologist S N Chowdhry. The excavations revealed important Buddhist structures and relics that "stand testimony to the flourishing of Buddhism in western India during the early centuries," it said.

According to the ministry, the relics represent not only a "priceless archaeological treasure" but also a living symbol of the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha -- peace, compassion and harmony.

The relic casket found within Devnimori Stupa at a height of 24 feet from the base is made out of green schist. It has an inscription in Brahmi script and the Sanskrit language, which reads -- "dashabala sharira nilay" meaning, "the abode of the Buddha's bodily relic," the ministry said.

It holds a copper box containing holy ashes, with silk cloth and beads.

"Beyond its spiritual significance, the exposition of the holy Devnimori relics in Sri Lanka serves a vital diplomatic purpose by advancing India's cultural diplomacy and reinforcing its people-centric foreign policy," it said.

"By sharing its most sacred Buddhist heritage with Sri Lanka, India underscores the civilisational foundations of the bilateral relationship, anchored in shared faith, history and values," the ministry said.

The exposition acts as a "powerful instrument of soft power", fostering deeper people-to-people connections, enhancing mutual trust, and complementing formal diplomatic engagements with a "profound cultural and emotional resonance".

"It reaffirms India's role as a responsible custodian of global Buddhist heritage and strengthens regional harmony in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood, while reinforcing Sri Lanka's place as a valued partner in India's vision of peace, stability and cooperative coexistence in South Asia," it said.

Through this exposition, India once again conveys the universal message of Buddha Dhamma -- non-violence, compassion and coexistence -- while reaffirming its commitment to cultural diplomacy and global harmony, the ministry said.

It is also a reaffirmation of the "special and enduring friendship" between India and Sri Lanka, rooted in centuries-old civilisational ties and mutual respect, it said. PTI KND NSD NSD