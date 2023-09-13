Colonel Manpreet Singh martyred in Anantnag encounter, police officer critically injured

Srinagar: An army colonel was martyred and a policeman were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area in Anantnag district of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Colonel Manpreet Singh, 19 Rashtriya Rifle of Indian Army, laid his life during the counter-terrorism operation.

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole area this morning, a police official said.

The colonel and the police officer had sustained critical injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

Advertisment

"Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The operation was going on till last reports were received.

Senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted a video from teh encounter site on X in which DGP Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai were seen.

DGP Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai along with top J&K Police and Indian Army officers reach #Anantnag encounter site location in #Kokernag. pic.twitter.com/lF55LUtnPC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 13, 2023

The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of LeT, has claimed responsibility.