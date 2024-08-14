Colonel Manpreet Singh, three others conferred Kirti Chakras

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed in action while leading from the front in an anti-terror operation in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag in September last year has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Three other Army personnel -- Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous), Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat were also awarded Kirti Chakra.

On the eve of the Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved a total of 103 Gallantry awards to the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

Besides four Kirti Chakras, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakras (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medal and six Vayu Sena Medals. PTI MPB ZMN