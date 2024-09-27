Colonel Vikrant Prasher appointed as SSP (Training) and Special (Ops) in J&K Police

Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Colonel Vikrant Prasher from Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) Gulmarg as SSP (Training) and Special Operations for a term of two years.

"In the interest of administration, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Colonel Vikrant Prasher, Para, High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, from Indian Army has been appointed as SSP (Training) and Special (Ops) in J&K Police on deputation basis with immediate effect," an order issued by the home department Jammu and Kashmir reads.

According to the order, Colonel Prasher's deputation is for a two-year term. PTI MIJ AS AS AS