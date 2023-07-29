Colonial narrative set in slave mindset, need to change it: RSS' Dattatreya Hosable

New Delhi: Indians never thought of Mughals as superior to them, but the colonial rule engendered in them a slave mentality, which continued after independence, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on the launch of a book by BJP leader Balbir Punj.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Narrative ka Mayajaal' by the former Rajya Sabha member Friday evening, Hosabale said the narrative set during the British rule was carried forward after independence by their "agents." Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and advocate and columnist J Sai Deepak were also present at the event.

Talking about the narratives, Hosabale said when the Mughals invaded the country, people faced them fiercely.

"We never thought of the Mughals to be superior to us … The people of this country never accepted that the barbarians who attacked us were superior to us," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary said.

He said during the colonial rule a narrative was set which made people believe they were the slaves and the "white man's burden."

"In 150 years of colonial rule, those who called themselves educated started believing that we are primitive, we have given nothing to the world," he said.

"It should have changed after independence, but instead a narrative was set by their agents through academia, universities, international media, think tanks, judiciary, they were everywhere …" he said.

He also said several attempts were made to create hatred about Hindus, India, its culture and everything related to it, and a narrative was created that they were anti-development and anti-science.

"The so-called educated people and media of this country have accepted this narrative. Europe-centric ideas are there in our lives, our education system, and our perspective of society. The narrative will not change unless we give up the colonial mindset," he said.

Speaking at the event, Arif Mohammad Khan lauded social organisations which take action to bring change, in an apparent reference to the RSS, even as he did not name it.

Khan praised Ekal Vidyalayas and lauded organisations which were working on the ground to bring social change.

"I am intentionally not naming any organisation … I went to Nagpur, I was invited by the university, I met other people as well, I told them you are doing a lot of work, but what impresses me the most are the Ekal Vidyalayas," Khan said.

The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation was founded in the Gumla district (now in Jharkhand) in 1986. The one-teacher schooling initiative was conceptualised by Bhaurao Deoras, the younger brother of the third Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras.

Punj, meanwhile, hoped his book would help in breaking the "colonial narratives." The book, written in Hindi and published by Prabhat Prakashan, explores several narratives and their impact on Indian politics and society. The book discusses the impact of "doctored" narratives on society, culture, and politics.

The various chapters in the book cover topics like the "Macaulay narrative," narratives around the Dravid-Aryan theories, Hindu and Hindutva, the two-nation theory, and the Kashmir issue, among others.

"I have endeavoured to unravel the intricate web of narratives that shape our individual and collective identities. These narratives hold the power to influence our thoughts and beliefs, and it is crucial for us to discern the truth amidst a myriad of tales," he said.

"Through this book, I aspire to empower readers with the knowledge to critically analyse the narratives that surround them, fostering a more informed and harmonious society. I hope that 'Narrative ka Mayajaal' helps decolonisation of Indian minds," he said.