COLORS partners with govt to support 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The COLORS channel has announced a collaboration with the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative to address the issue of girl child abandonment, according to a statement.

The women and child development ministry said with the launch of its new fiction show, 'Doree', the channel endeavours to bring about societal change and tackle gender bias against the girl child.

In this endeavour to address the critical issue of girl child abandonment, COLORS will promote the 24-hour emergency toll-free child helpline number (1098) for those seeking assistance for any abandoned girl child across the nation, the ministry said in the statement.

Speaking about partnership, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said just as a nation's progress is defined by how it treats its women and children, similarly entertainment's impact is defined by how it can change mindsets.

"The channel will be raising awareness of our child helpline number 1098 amongst viewers and provide the much-needed popular support to this initiative," she said. PTI UZM ANB ANB