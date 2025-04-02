Colour of Biju Patnaik’s statue in Cuttack changed: BJD MLA

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) Opposition BJD MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy on Wednesday alleged that the colour of a statue of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik has been changed in Cuttack.

The issue was raised during Zero Hour in the assembly by Tripathy, who claimed that the colour of Patnaik’s statue located near Mangala Mandir Chhak was changed from green to golden yellow.

“The government needs to reply who changed it and why,” the lawmaker said.

Tripathy said the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), too, has no knowledge regarding the matter.

In March, unidentified miscreants had reportedly vandalised a statue of Patnaik at Umar village in Mahanga area of Cuttack. PTI AAM RBT