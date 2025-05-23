Combat Army Aviation Training School holds passing out parade for skilled aviators, instructors

Nashik, May 23 (PTI) The Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik on Friday held a ‘combined passing out parade’ for the officers who were commissioned as skilled aviators and instructors after completing various aviation and remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) courses.

The CAATS, located at Gandhi Nagar airfield on Nashik Road, is a premier flying training institution of the Indian Army which functions under the aegis of Army Training Command, Shimla.

The trained student officers, including the ones from Nepal and Nigeria, marched together and were awarded wings/badges. They were formally inducted as Combat Aviators and Aviation Instructors.

The number of such student officers was not immediately available.

The parade was presided over by Lt General Vinod Nambiar, Director General and Colonel Commandant of the Army Aviation Corps.

“Technology is in the DNA of every aviator. In near future, Army aviation will be the first responder in all operations. I am sanguine that the officers will wear their wings with a great sense of humility and being fully aware of the pious responsibility which they have as Aviators and qualified flying instructors,” Lt Gen Nambiar said in his address.

He said CAATS, which was raised in 2003 and meant to conduct three courses, is now running 17 training programmes.

“I see more expansion in the training process in future. We have one simulator operational at present, and one training simulator will be made operational in co-operation with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd,” he added.

The highlight of the parade was the presentation of the prestigious Army Aviation Wings to officers from Nepal and Nigeria, as well as a female officer. Two female officers were also presented with the coveted Instructor's Badge.

Congratulating the newly commissioned aviators and instructors, Lt Gen Nambiar emphasised the evolving role of Army Aviation in peacetime and combat operations besides reconnaissance, surveillance, operational lift and attack missions.

The skilled aviators also performed the “Sky Soldier’ exercise, while trophies were presented to outstanding officers in recognition of their exemplary performance.

An official said everybody got an opportunity to view the daring and challenging tasks that the aviators have to perform in their call of duty and the work they do with the help of their machines – LAH Dhruva, Cheetah, Chetak, Rudra and drones. PTI COR NR