Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik holds combined passing out parade

Nashik, Nov 29 (PTI) Nashik-based Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) on Wednesday held a 'combined passing out parade' of its student officers, who successfully completed various aviation and remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) courses.

All 49 student officers, who successfully qualified on various aviation and RPAS courses, marched together and were awarded with wings/badges.

The CATS, located at Gandhi Nagar airfield on Nashik Road, is a premier flying training institution of the Indian Army which functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla.

The ceremony was presided over by Lt General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant of the Army Aviation Corps.

A total of 49 officers are ready for their new role as combat aviators/RPAS crew. During their training, these officers underwent rigorous flying and ground training. Officers with outstanding performance in various disciplines were awarded trophies to acknowledge their achievements.

Thirty-three officers were awarded the coveted 'Aviation Wings' to become Combat Helicopter Pilots after successful completion of the Combat Aviators Course. Four officers were awarded Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) Badge to become Aviation Helicopter Instructors after successful completion of the Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course (AHIC) and 12 officers were awarded the RPAS wing to become RPAS pilots after successful completion of the Basic RPAS Course.

Capt Hansja Rashmi Sharma was awarded the 'Silver Cheetah' trophy for standing first in the Overall Order of Merit of the Combat Aviators Course Serial No 40. She is the first woman officer to get the honour in the history of CATS.

Major Akash Malhotra was awarded the 'Major Pradeep Agarwal' trophy for Overall Best of Army Helicopter Instructor Course Serial No 39. Major Divakar Sharma was awarded the 'Best in Ground Subjects' trophy, 'First in Order of Merit' trophy for Basic RPAS Course (Internal Pilot - 03) and Major Niranjan Joshi was awarded the 'First in Order of Merit' for Basic RPAS Course (Observer Pilot - 03).

There were two women officers - Capt Hansja Sharma and Capt Shradhha Shivdavkar. One officer from the Nigerian Army Lt AA Ogunleye was also among those who were awarded the coveted aviation wings.

In his address, Lt Gen Suri said that from its humble beginning in 1986, the Army Aviation Corps today has a vast fleet of more than 400 helicopters and 50 RPAS operating in the most rigorous and challenging environment.

"Our skilled aviators have also kept pace with our technological advancements...Next year, we will further enhance our operational capability with the induction of the iconic AH-64, Apache attack helicopter and also the LUH which will replace our sturdy and time-tested stalwarts, the Chetak and Cheetah," he said.

"In addition, today we already have SATCOM RPAS which have given a fillip to our surveillance and monitoring capacity and in the near future we will also be inducting Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles. Equal focus has also been given to development of infrastructure to support our modernization plan," Lt Gen Suri said.

In future, concepts like MUM-T (Manned Unmanned Team) will be a reality, where all combat and combat support roles of Army Aviation will be augmented by UAVs/UCAVs/ Swarm Armed and Unarmed Drones, he said.

The ceremony was marked by an integrated training exercise - 'Exercise Sky Soldier' displayed by the aviators of the Nashik Army base. The parade was attended by senior officers, veterans, civil dignitaries, families of the passing out course officers and school children from Bhonsala Military School, Nashik and 7th Battalion NCC. PTI COR NP