Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment celebrates golden jubilee

Chennai, May 16 (PTI) The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier defence research institute under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), located at Avadi here, celebrated its golden jubilee on Thursday.

DRDO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development Samir V Kamat, who was the chief guest at the event, called for steps to focus more on innovations, and adapting to the emerging scenario in the defence ecosphere.

He also lauded the CVRDE’s efforts in achieving self-reliance in AFV (Armoured Fighting Vehicles) categories.

CVRDE has been instrumental in making India, once a gross importer of battle tanks, become a manufacturer of one of the most lethal and advanced war machines in the world -- the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun. Its sustained efforts have made the country self-reliant in the technology of AFV, a release said.

Prof Prateek Kishore, Director General of Armament and Combat Engineering, Directors from DRDO headquarters/labs, Army, Navy, central and state government officials, and industry partners were among those who participated in the golden jubilee event.

A panel discussion was held during the afternoon session on 'Tank Warfare in 21st Century – The operational & technological requirements', in which experts shared their views on meeting future challenges.

"Not relying on past laurels, the motivated team of CVRDE has continuously effected improvements in MBT Arjun Mk-1A bringing it at par or may be better than other contemporary MBTs of the world," the release said.

Before these, many war equipment developed by CVRDE were inducted into service starting with armoured patrol cars, 130mm Catapult, Bridge Layer Tanks and variants of BMP (Infantry Combat Vehicle).

"Arjun ARRV, Combat Improved Ajeya, Carrier Motor Tracked Vehicle, Bridge Layer Tank, Carrier Command Post Tracked Vehicle, Advanced Tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicles (T-AFV), and many more systems could be the envy for any establishment," it said.

On the technology front, CVRDE has developed military engines, automatic transmission, running gear, weapon control, vehicle electronic and electric sub-systems for integration into the products. As a spin-off of battle tank technology, CVRDE has successfully developed aero mechanical systems like Aircraft Mounted Accessory Gear Box (AMAGB), aero quality bearings, PTO shaft, and landing gears, in addition to fluid filters for both naval and aero applications, the release further said. PTI JSP ANE