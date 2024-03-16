Combative Annamalai, resolute DMK; determined AIADMK mark Tamil Nadu's ground zero for LS polls

Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The Lok Sabha poll scenario in Tamil Nadu is undoubtedly characterised by the ruling DMK's resolve to continue its winning streak and the main opposition AIADMK's determination to make a mark under its chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Alongside the two key Dravidian majors, the BJP in Tamil Nadu, under its state president K Annamalai, is aggressive to graduate from a marginal player into a force to reckon with in the state.

Parliamentary polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 19, besides Assembly bypolls.

Though the DMK has implemented a slew of promises it made ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, including fare-free travel for women and Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women to name only a few, the recent arrest of Jaffer Sadiq by the Narcotis Control Bureau, an expelled DMK office-bearer, appears to have become a poll issue with both the AIADMK and BJP taking to streets and seem to be fixed on raking it up in the run up to polls.

The DMK has been attacking the AIADMK alleging 'secretive, clandestine' ties with the BJP and missed no chance to blame the Palaniswami-led party for supporting the CAA, which is for sure a key poll issue. Though opposition in the state claim people's disenchantment with the DMK, it remains to be seen if it translates into votes for them.

Corruption allegations against DMK Ministers, matters related to which are pending before courts, and the ruling party's 'family politics' are among other issues that are likely to dominate poll discourse.

The DMK, which is continuing its formidable alliance with Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), MDMK, IUML and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) is keen to win all the 39 LS segments in the state and the lone constituency in Puducherry.

The AIADMK severed its ties with the BJP last year.

After completing seat-sharing with allies Stalin said, "we have proven that there will be no change in the alliance if the goal is the same." The DMK has changed the perception that there will be a change in alliance ahead of every election, he remarked.

The ruling party chief has urged his party workers to remember that 'Stalin is the candidate' in all the 40 LS constituencies--including the one in Puducherry-- and work with gusto for the victory of all the candidates. The DMK-led alliance is hoping to win all the 40 seats for a 'change' in favour of democracy at the Centre. The DMK has already started several modes of campaign including the 'door to door' (Thinnai pracharam).

Although the BJP is yet to conclude seat sharing with allies, its poll campaign is proceeding energetically. While State unit chief Annamalai completed his state-wide En Mann En Makkal (My soil, my people) campaign last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the state five times since January this year.

Modi has already addressed rallies in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari and he is set to address a rally and hold a road show as well in the textile city of Coimbatore, also the hub of western Tamil Nadu which has been under the sustained focus of the BJP.

The Prime Minister has already addressed a mega rally in Tirupur, again a key city in western Tamil Nadu. Annamalai has expressed confidence of winning LS seats across the western belt including Tirupur and Coimbatore. Union Minister L Murugan has been carefully nurturing the Nilgiris constituency for a long time now, a seat now held by DMK heavyweight A Raja.

In his rallies, the PM has been at his agressive best targeting the ruling DMK while heaping praise on AIADMK icons, late J Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran, much to the chagrin of AIADMK leaders.

For the AIADMK under Palaniswami, this is the first election following two key developments. One was the ouster of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party and the snapping of ties with the BJP, seen by his party as an impediment to win votes of minorities.

Palaniswami is keen to demonstrate that he is the real mass leader of the AIADMK by winning an impressive number of seats. After severing ties with the BJP, the AIADMK has taken a strong stand against national parties be it the Congress or the BJP, holding that they are against the interests of Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK already has the support of SDPI.

Interestingly, the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP all converge on the point of proving their strength in the western Kongu region, which, for decades, has been a bastion of the AIADMK since its founding in 1972.

The ruling DMK is likely to field its candidate in Coimbatore and Nilgiris seeking to demonstrate its strength in western belt.

The party has allotted one seat each to IUML, MDMK and the KMDK. It has shared two seats each with CPI(M), CPI and the VCK. The Congress has bagged 10 seats, 9 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. The DMK is set to contest in 21 seats and since the KDMK nominee will also fight polls in the ruling party's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the ruling party is in contest in 22 seats.

The DMK was the first to both start and conclude seat sharing talks with allies. Kamal Haasan, who founded the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party in 2018 will campaign for the DMK alliance. Stalin has assured the veteran actor's party a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025.

As regards seat sharing, since both the AIADMK and the BJP, which lead separate fronts eyed the same poll partners like the PMK, DMDK and former Union Minister GK Vaasan led Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar, a stalemate continued for weeks.

While Vaasan's party eventually joined hands with the BJP, the stand of other parties will become known sooner.

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Panneerselvam's AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee are with the BJP. VK Sasikala, confidante of late Jayalalithaa has not declared her stand so far. PTI VGN SA