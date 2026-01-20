Combine scientific competence with compassion: Union Minister Anupriya Patel urges young docs

Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Tuesday called on young doctors to balance scientific competence with compassion, empathy and humility.

In her address at the 14th convocation of JIPMER here, Patel also said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health care had been brought to the centre of the national policy making with a strong focus on accessibility, affordability and inclusiveness.

Highlighting transformational changes in India`s health care sector, the Union Minister listed the flagship initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, affordable health schemes, the national dialysis programme and the broader emphasis on universal health coverage.

She reaffirmed the central government's commitment to the expansion of JIPMER and its modernisation to meet emerging health care needs.

Anupriya Patel urged the graduates to serve with integrity, humility, dedication and uphold the highest ethical standards and continue learning throughout their career.

Describing doctors as the "torchbearers of the future of the country's health care", she said their work would shape a healthier and stronger nation.

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailshnathan, the Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) C.N.Manjunath and the Director of JIPMER Vir Singh Negi were among those who spoke.

A total of 941 candidates were presented with the degree certificates at the convocation, a release from the institute said. PTI Cor ROH