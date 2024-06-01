Combined passing out parade of Agniveervayu trainees held at Tambaram IAF

Chennai, June 1 (PTI) A total of 1,983 Agniveervayu trainees including 234 women of other than science stream, successfully passed out from the Mechanical Training Institute (MTI) and Workshop Training Institute (WTI) here on Saturday.

The grand event held at Air Force Station, Tambaram, marked the successful culmination of 22 weeks of rigorous and transformative military training at both training institutes.

Air Vice Marshal Aman Kapur, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration, Central Air Command, was the Reviewing Officer and chief guest for the impressive combined Passing Out Parade.

Various activities including blindfold stripping and assembling, arms drill, physical training display, drill by Agniveervayu team, yoga, continuity drill without arms and unarmed combat drill were held on the occasion.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated all trainees passing out and felicitated the award winners who had performed exceedingly well in various fields.

In his address, he urged all trainees to hone their skills further, enhance professional knowledge and develop an ecosystem to learn so that they can contribute towards aerospace safety and organisational objectives in defence of the nation, a release here said.

He pointed out that the IAF has been witnessing major changes in operational philosophy and is on the path of transforming itself into a vibrant strategic force of great calibre. The officer called upon the Agniveervayu to keep themselves physically fit, and mentally agile and to uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force.

"It was indeed a momentous and joyful occasion for the families who were present to witness the impressive and magnificent parade of the Agniveervayu trainees," the release said. PTI JSP KH