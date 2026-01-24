'Combined scientific brilliance with nation-building': Himanta pays tribute to Bhaba

Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) Remembering Homi J Bhaba on his death anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he combined scientific brilliance with nation-building.

Sarma said his ideas shaped institutions, inspired generations of scientists, and strengthened India's quest for self-reliance.

"India's journey into modern science began with his vision. Homi J Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear programme, combined scientific brilliance with nation-building foresight," he said in a post on X.

"His ideas shaped institutions, inspired generations of scientists, and strengthened India's quest for self-reliance. Remembered with deep respect on his Punyatithi," the CM added.