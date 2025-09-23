Come clean or step down, RK Singh to Bihar NDA leaders under attack from Prashant Kishor

Patna, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader R K Singh on Tuesday caused a flutter by asking Bihar ministers - Samrat Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary - to "come clean" on allegations recently levelled by Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor or "step down".

The senior BJP leader, who has been in a sulk ever since he failed to retain the Ara Lok Sabha seat for a third consecutive term made the remark in a series of conversations with media outlets.

When PTI contacted him for further clarifications, he said, "I stick to whatever I have said. Some serious charges have been levelled against these leaders besides state BJP president Dilip Jailswal. All these things are bringing a bad name to the party and the government in the state. If they have evidence to dispute the allegations, they should come forward with it and may even sue Prashant Kishor for defamation. If not, they should step down." While Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is a former state BJP president, Ashok Choudhary is national general secretary of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U) and state minister.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor last week wondered how Samrat Choudhary possessed a D-Litt degree without clearing the Class 10 exam. Kishor also accused Ashok Choudhary of indulging in corrupt practices and purchasing land worth Rs 200 crore in the last three years through "dubious and illegal means". Kishor also accused Dilip Jaiswal of "illegally" becoming owner of a minority college in the state.

"Samrat Choudhary claims he possesses a D-Litt degree from California University in USA. But when did he pass his Class 10th exam? Choudhary, in his affidavit for the 2010 election, said that he was Class 7 pass. It's surprising that in his later election affidavits, Choudhary claimed he possesses a D-Litt degree. How can it happen without clearing the Class 10 exam? The Election Commission must ask him to produce his class 10 (pass) certificate", Kishor had said.

Reacting to this, Singh said, "Samrat Choudhary must show his degrees to the people. He must explain it with evidence ... What is the problem in showing matriculation and graduation degrees? Otherwise, this is adversely affecting the credibility of the party", said the former union minister. Other leaders - Ashok Choudhary and Dilip Jaiswal - should also come clean, he added.

Singh also threatened to campaign against the BJP in the upcoming assembly if tickets were given to party's sitting MLAs - Amrendra Pratap Singh from Ara assembly seat and Raghvendra Pratap Singh from Barahara seat - whom he accused of having "worked against me in the Lok Sabha elections". Both assembly seats—Ara and Barahara are part of the Ara Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have categorically told BJP national president, J P Nadda, about these two party MLAs. They worked against me when I contested the Lok Sabha polls last year. If they are given party tickets in the upcoming assembly polls, I will campaign against them", said Singh.

"I also told JD (U)'s working national president, Sanjay Jha, not to give tickets to two JD (U) leaders — Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and Radhacharan Shah - in the upcoming assembly polls, otherwise I will campaign against them also. These two JD (U) leaders also worked against me during the previous Lok Sabha polls when I contested from Ara", he said. PTI NAC PKD RG