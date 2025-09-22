Comic Con India returns to Bengaluru in Dec for 13th edition

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Comic Con India, an annual pop-culture festival, on Monday announced that it is set to return with its Bengaluru edition in December.

Stepping into its 13th edition, Comic Con India will take place on December 20 and 21 at KTPO, Whitefield, it said.

According to a statement by Comic Con India, the Bengaluru edition is one of the most anticipated pop-culture gatherings uniting cosplayers, gamers, artists, and live performances in the heart of India’s Silicon Valley.

It offers aspiring creators a platform to connect with fans and industry professionals, while attendees can meet leading comic book creators, anime artists, and directors.

Highlights include the National Cosplay Championship, exclusive merchandise, immersive fan zones, gaming arenas, and engaging interactive sessions.

Speaking about the announcement, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, Bengaluru Comic Con has its own flavour. Only here can you find a coder debugging all week and then showing up on the weekend dressed as Darth Vader.

This city mixes work and play like no other. From gaming marathons in Koramangala cafés to indie comic meetups in Indiranagar, Bengaluru’s fandom is restless and inventive.

"It feels just like the startup spirit here, experimenting, building, and pushing boundaries for the sheer love of it. That’s why every edition in Bengaluru feels electric and is proof that pop culture runs deep in the heart of India’s tech capital," it stated.

Adding to this, Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, “Bengaluru has a way of turning Comic Con into something bigger than the event itself. You can see students from design colleges debuting their first comics, entire startup teams showing up in themed cosplay, and gamers who bring the same intensity to a LAN match that they do to a hackathon.

"The city’s energy is collaborative. Fans here don’t just come to watch, they come to build, share, and celebrate together. That’s why Bengaluru Comic Con feels like a festival woven into the city’s own culture of ideas and innovation," she stated.

The previous Bengaluru edition also featured special appearances by stand-up icons like Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Rohan Joshi, Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, Aadar Malik, it stated.

Last year, Bengaluru Comic Con played host to over 50,000 attendees and more than 5,000 cosplayers participated showcasing the city's energetic and passionate pop culture community, it added. PTI AMP ROH