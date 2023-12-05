Comic Con to enthral pop culture enthusiasts in Delhi from December 8

New Delhi: After a power-packed show in Bengaluru, the epic comic convention, 'Comic Con', featuring comics book artists, cosplay competitions, gaming, and pop culture merchandise will now make its return to the national capital, starting December 8.

Advertisment

The three-day pop culture celebration will be held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla.

It promises to entertain the audiences and serve as canvas for creativity; fostering a sense of belonging among fans who find solace and joy in these imaginative realms.

Focusing on comics in a big way, the event will witness participation of some of the best talents in India including the likes of Raj Comics founder Sanjay Gupta, visual artist Savio Mascarenhas, illustrators Abhijeet Kini and Saumin Patel.

Advertisment

National and international creators such as Dustin Nguyen (artist for DC, Marvel, Image), Nikesh Shukla (writer of Spider-Man India) and Doaly (artist for Marvel Comics) will also attend the event. There will also be panel discussions and exclusive sessions by leading creators and publishers.

"With Comic Con it's our effort to bring the best of Indian & International pop culture at one place for fans to enjoy and celebrate it to the fullest. Last year Delhi Comic Con was a huge success and I am beyond excited and thrilled to see how things unfold this time. Comic Con has and will continue to promise an enriching experience for all its fans, attendees and creators," said Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India.

The event will also feature 'The Arena', a 40,000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments and exclusive gaming experiences, among other exciting activities for visitors.

Popular stand-up comedians Akash Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor, Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, as well as hip-hop sensation MC Altaf will be among the artistes performing at the Delhi Comic Con.

Much to the delight of comic fans, the event, concluding on December 10, will see every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book.