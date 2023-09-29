Coming assembly poll in AP is Kurukshetra battle between YSRC govt and scamsters: CM Jagan

Vijayawada, Sep 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday likened the coming assembly election in the state to a 'Kurukshetra' battle, which will be fought between his pro-poor government and opponents who allegedly indulged in the scams.

The Chief Minister drew multiple analogies between the ruling YSRC and opposition parties on the sidelines of a programme in Vijayawada.

“The battle of the next elections is between our government which did good for all communities on one side and our opponents on the other side who have a history of social atrocities and who inflicted regional injustice,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting.

He observed that the ruling party considered its election manifesto as a holy book such as the Bhagvad Gita, Bible and Koran to fulfil 99 percent of the promises, while the opposition parties allegedly brought in their manifesto during polls to hoodwink people and then dump it in the dust bin.

Targetting the Telugu Desam Party, the CM alleged that it needs power not to do good but plunder the state.

Cautioning people not to fall for their alleged false promises in the run-up to the next elections, Reddy also asked them to discern the benefits extended to their families by the incumbent government.

In this battle between the rich allegedly represented by his opponents and the ‘government of the poor’, the CM sought people’s blessings for opportunity to do more good things.

Earlier, the Chief Minister disbursed Rs 276 crore under 'YSR Vahana Mitra' scheme to eligible autorickshaw drivers and others. PTI STH ROH