Coming months crucial for BJP, strive hard for victory, says Nainar Nagenthiran

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 22 (PTI) Noting that the next eight months were very crucial for the party, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran on Friday urged the party workers to streamline their activities and strive hard for BJP's victory at the hustings.

Addressing the party functionaries at the booth committee conference here in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the party had committed to the leadership to ensure a win in the 2026 Assembly election.

"So, work according to this spirit and make sure we emerge victorious. Remember, the next eight months are very crucial for us," he said.

Nagenthiran, who hails from Tirunelveli, resorted to the local slang in addressing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as "Annachi" (elder brother) and asked, "Chief Minister Stalin Annachi what happened to your (2021) poll promises? Nearly 400 assurances you made have remained unfulfilled," he claimed.

He said the state unit has planned a massive booth committee meeting in Chennai soon with the participation of eight lakh members. PTI JSP ROH