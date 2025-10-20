Coming together of NDPP, NPF not for personal gains but for sake of Naga people: Rio

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the scheduled merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the Naga People's Front (NPF) is not for personal gains but for the sake of the Naga people.

Addressing the Traditional Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting on the eve of the NPF general convention, Rio called the upcoming merger a "prayer answered by divine intervention", saying it marks a new chapter of unity in the state's political journey.

Rio was unanimously elected as the new leader of NPF legislature party and is also the president-elect of the party.

His election as the leader of both the NPF and its legislature party took place on Saturday following the sixth general convention of NDPP, which passed a resolution to fully accept the September 6 proposal of the NPF for merger with it.

Rio thanked NDPP and NPF leaders for their trust and cooperation throughout the transition.

Tracing his long political career from the United Democratic Front in 1973 to the present times, Rio reflected on decades of challenges, instability, and evolution of regional politics.

He recalled the formation of the Nagaland People's Front in 2002, subsequently changed to Naga People's Front, and its peak strength in 2013, when it secured an absolute majority with 38 MLAs, before internal divisions weakened the party.

"Greed and mistrust divided us in the past, but this reunion must remind us that our strength lies in unity -- in thought, purpose and action," Rio said.

He emphasised that regionalism, rooted in Naga identity, must remain the guiding principle of the party.

Rio also underlined the need to "maintain a strategic alliance with the BJP", noting that partnership with a national party was essential for governance, development, and safeguarding Naga interests within the Indian union.

He reiterated his commitment to the NPF's founding slogan, 'Peace for Development and Development for Peace', and called upon members to rise above personal ambitions.

"Let us recommit ourselves to unity, peace, and prosperity. With sincere leadership and a united vision, no goal is beyond our reach," he said.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to the NDPP and NPF rank and file for their faith in his leadership and announced that the party would seek endorsement from the NPF general convention before forwarding the merger resolution to the Election Commission for official recognition.

Outgoing leader of the NPF legislature party, Kuzholuzo Nienu, credited Rio, his deputy T R Zeliang, and 32 MLAs for steering the merger of the NDPP with the NPF.

Nienu also extended appreciation to NDPP leaders and workers for their cooperation and goodwill throughout the transition.

He further acknowledged the roles of NPF president Apong Pongener, secretary general Achumbemo Kikon and other senior leaders in facilitating the unification.

Urging all to bury the past difference and come together, Nienu called upon members of both parties to embrace reconciliation and unity.

"Let us be born again and truly try to lift up one another," he added.

The entire process of merger, which commenced with the September 6 proposal of the NPF urging Rio to rejoin the party and take over its leadership, is schedule to culminate on Tuesday with the party's general convention marking its 63rd Foundation Day. PTI NBS NBS ACD