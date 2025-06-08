Command Hospital Chandimandir saves life of soldier airlifted from Kargil

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) In a remarkable display of medical expertise, the Chandimandir Command Hospital of the Army's Western Command saved the life of a serving soldier airlifted from Kargil with a life-threatening condition.

Experiencing severe respiratory distress, the soldier was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism, a high-altitude related emergency condition, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday.

A team of medical specialists, led by Lt Col Purushotham, provided timely diagnosis and emergency treatment, including clot dissolution, it said.

The soldier's life was saved due to the prompt action, and he is currently stable and recovering on oxygen support, it said.

The successful airlift of the soldier from Kargil on Saturday to Command Hospital Chandimandir was made possible by the Indian Air Force's AN-32 aircraft, which executed the mission at the edge of its performance envelope, showcasing exceptional professionalism and dedication, the statement said.