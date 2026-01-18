Command Hospital in Haryana's Panchkula gets COAS certificate of appreciation

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Command Hospital, Chandimandir, under the Army's Western Command, has been awarded the prestigious Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Unit Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of its professionalism, dedication and excellence in military healthcare delivery.

The accolade follows the hospital's recent achievement of securing second position in the Raksha Mantri Trophy Evaluation of Armed Forces Hospitals for 2024-25.

The COAS Unit Certificate of Appreciation was awarded at the Army Day Investiture Ceremony held at Jaipur on January 14, an official statement said here on Sunday.

Under the leadership of Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, the hospital, located in Haryana's Panchkula, has witnessed significant capability enhancement aimed at strengthening advanced patient care, the statement said.

Key milestones include the operationalisation of the bone marrow transplant programme, establishment of a state-of-the-art Haematology Ward, recognition as the best emerging National Organ Transplant and Retrieval Centre by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in August 2024, and accreditation as a kidney transplant centre.

Infrastructure modernisation has been further reinforced through the development of a modern modular Operation Theatre and ICU complex, establishment of a 20-bedded Oncology Day Care Centre for chemotherapy services and enhancement of patient amenities. PTI SUN MNK MNK