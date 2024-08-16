Commander of Indian Army's Northern Command reviews security situation in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Commander of the Indian Army's Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar reviewed the security situation of the counterterrorism grid in north Kashmir on Friday.

He was accompanied by the general officer commanding of the Chinar Corps.

Lt Gen Kumar commended the troops for their dedication and urged all ranks to stay alert, uphold tactical precision and maintain professionalism for future challenges, it added. PTI SSB SZM