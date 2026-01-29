'Commendable': Brij Bhushan, lawmaker sons welcome SC stay on UGC equity rules

Gonda (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his lawmaker sons Karan Bhushan Singh and Prateek Bhushan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the recent Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission, saying the apex court did a commendable job by putting the rules on hold.

Talking to reporters in Parsapur, Brij Bhushan said the Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter was a positive step.

Asked about the possibility of the stay being lifted in subsequent hearings, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief said, “That will be seen when the time comes.” Expressing his gratitude to the judiciary, Brij Bhushan’s younger son and the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, termed the decision a “milestone towards promoting unity in society”.

On Wednesday, Karan Bhushan had clarified that he was not part of a parliamentary committee involved in framing the new UGC regulations, after facing criticism and trolling on social media.

Brij Bhushan’s elder son and the BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar, Prateek Bhushan Singh, also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, and said the provisions related to caste were ambiguous and could be misused.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan had termed the new regulations divisive and urged the Centre to withdraw them, claiming that they could create bitterness in society.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC Equity Regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses at higher educational institutions, observing that they were prima facie "vague" and "capable of misuse".

The apex court orally observed that if it did not intervene in the matter, it would lead to a dangerous impact and divide the society.

The order came after various pleas claimed that the UGC adopted a "non-inclusionary" definition of caste-based discrimination and excluded certain categories from the ambit of institutional protection.

The regulations triggered protests at various places, including in Uttar Pradesh, with student groups and organisations demanding its immediate rollback.

While issuing notice to the Centre and the UGC, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the regulations must be revisited by a committee comprising eminent jurists.

“Issue notice, returnable on March 19. Meanwhile, let UGC Regulations 2026 remain in abeyance and 2012 regulations continue,” the bench said. PTI COR ABN ARI