Commerce Minister's press conference during session breaches House tradition, says Congress

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Congress member Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday raised a point of order in the Rajya Sabha, expressing concern over Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal holding a press conference on the Indo-US trade deal outside Parliament while the session was ongoing.

"The House functions on rules and traditions. The tradition of the House has been that when a Parliament session is going on, policy matters cannot be raised outside. Yesterday, however, the commerce minister held a press conference on the trade deal," Tiwari said during Zero Hour, citing Rule 258.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan dismissed the point of order, stating that the minister was scheduled to make a statement on the issue in the House on Wednesday itself.

"The minister is going to make a statement today and therefore there is no point of order," he said.

Tiwari insisted he was raising concerns about Tuesday's development.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged the Congress member's objection, saying he agreed with the point of order and that such a tradition does exist.

"It was scheduled yesterday to make a statement (on the trade deal) in the Lok Sabha. However, the situation turned out that it could not be made. The statement will be made in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha today," Rijiju explained.

Despite Tiwari's insistence on continuing, the Chairman disallowed further discussion on the matter.

Later, CPI-M member John Brittas raised a point of order under Rule 267, seeking suspension of scheduled business to take up a discussion on the Indo-US trade deal.

The Chair dismissed it, saying, "You are claiming you are right on Rule 267. The chair has already given the ruling. No Rule 267 will be entertained unless there is a very emergency situation. I have taken the House into confidence, no Rule 267." The Zero Hour continued thereafter.