Commercial building gutted in fire in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a four-storey building in the city in the small hours of Monday, fire department officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The building situated on the Banasawadi ring road, housed a furniture shop of a prominent brand, an IT company and a coaching centre.

All the furniture and equipment in the building were reduced to ashes.

The fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. They also rescued two security guards trapped there, the sources said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigations are on, they said. PTI GMS ROH