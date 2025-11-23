Commercial complex linked to Tauqeer Raza Khan's aide demolished in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Sunday demolished a three-storey commercial complex allegedly linked to an associate of arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan as it was constructed without an approved map, officials said.

Khan is accused of instigating violence in the city in September following the "I love Muhammad" posters row. He is among around 90 accused arrested in the case.

The building, located on Pilibhit Bypass Road next to Flora Garden, linked to Khan's associate Mohammad Arif was earlier sealed. It was razed over two days. Spread across about 2,000 sq ft and valued at nearly Rs 5 crore, it housed a salon on the ground floor and a branded clothes outlet on the upper floors.

BDA Vice-Chairman Manikandan A said action was taken for violations of building bylaws. "Any construction raised without an approved map will be demolished," he said.

On Saturday, the BDA also demolished a two-storey structure owned by Arif in Jagatpur for similar violations.

Police and PAC personnel were deployed to maintain order during Sunday's demolition, Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava said.

The adjacent Flora Garden property has also been sealed, officials said.