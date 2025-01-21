Commercial flights will be impacted during Aero India Show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Commercial flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport here will be impacted from February 5 to 14, in view of upcoming Aero India Show 2025.

Advertisment

A passenger advisory was also shared by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB).

"Due to airspace closures for a few hours each day from February 5 to 14, commercial flight operations at KIAB/BLR Airport will be impacted. This on account of the upcoming Aero India Show 2025 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka," the BIAL stated on Tuesday.

The BIAL has advised passengers to make note of this and contact their respective airlines for details of revised or updated flight schedules and plan their travel accordingly.

Advertisment

"Please stay updated with travel advisories from traffic enforcement agencies. We request all passengers travelling through BLR airport during this period to plan accordingly for their journey to and from BLR airport," it added.

The flagship air show 'Aero India' is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force enthral spectators with back-to-back aerobatic displays.