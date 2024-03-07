Commercial services in newly-launched Metro railway sections to start in 7-10 days: official

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro Railway will start commercial operations in seven to 10 days in the three sections inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section that boasts of the country's first underwater transportation tunnel, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Modi inaugurated on Wednesday Kolkata Metro Railway's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat metro sections.

"Commercial services will commence in all the three sections within seven to 10 days," Metro Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra told PTI.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the East-West Metro corridor has the first transportation tunnel under "any mighty river in India". It passes under the River Hooghly, on the east and west banks of which are situated Kolkata and Howrah cities, respectively.

Advertisment

The 4.8 km stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade is the second section of the East-West Metro corridor between Howrah Maidan and Information Technology hub Salt Lake Sector V which will have commercial operations.

With this, only the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of the East-West alignment is left to be completed.

Metro Railway general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy had earlier said it is targeting June-July this year to start commercial operation in the entire route of the-West alignment.

Advertisment

Completion of the project has suffered delays owing to an aquifer burst at Bowbazar in central Kolkata on August 31, 2019, leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of a number of buildings there and two more water leakage incidents at the same site in 2022 during tunnelling and construction work.

The Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah stretch of the East-West Metro corridor is commercially operational at present.

Metro services in the 6.5 km stretch between Joka and Taratala of the Joka-Esplanade project are already operational and will be available to passengers up to Majerhat soon.

Commercial operations in the 5.4-km Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the 30-km long Kavi Subhash-Airport metro line will also start soon in the first phase. PTI AMR NN