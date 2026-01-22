Commercial services of Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train begins

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Commercial services of the Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Howrah began from Kamakhya station here on Thursday, officials said.

Passengers were welcomed on-board by railway personnel with roses, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The return journey of the train will begin on Friday.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17.

All seats of the first commercial service got booked within a few hours of opening of ticket reservation, the spokesperson said.

"The swift sell-out vividly reflects passengers’ eagerness to experience the speed, comfort and modern amenities of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train," he said.

Passengers will be provided with sumptuous Assamese and Bengali recipes during the journey by caterers engaged through IRCTC apart from premium quality bedrolls items, he said.

The Kamakhya – Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India, offering modern amenities, improved travel time and a world–class overnight travel experience, the official added. PTI DG DG MNB