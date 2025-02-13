Commercial space sector should get into manufacturing: Ex-ISRO chief Somanath

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Former ISRO chairman S Somanath said on Thursday that the commercial space sector should seriously get into manufacturing, as the space agency is looking to have launchers manufactured by industries.

"... it would help even if some large monopoly companies set up manufacturing facilities, which are currently lacking in India," said Somanath.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the ‘Future of the commercial space sector’ at Invest Karnataka-2025 summit.

Somanath also said that this is the right time for investors to enter the space sector because unlike earlier when there was no clarity on private participation, the government is formulating a clear policy.

"We have been developing technology in many domains. So I always tell those keen to work in the space industry to find opportunities and reach out to people in ISRO to learn more," he added.

According to Somanath, Bengaluru has an advantage over other cities in space tech due to its strong research and development ecosystem.

"Equally important is the manufacturing capability, both in electronics and software. Now we even manufacture hardware. In Bengaluru, the ecosystem for these has already been developed," he said.

However, Somnath said that integrating these pockets of manufacturing is where Bengaluru is lagging.

He warned that working in bits and pieces could hinder manufacturing for the space sector.

"There is design here, as well as suppliers of small parts, components and subsystems. There is even aerospace, aircraft, and airline component manufacturing… But I have yet to see the first satellite or even a high-calibre software package come out of Bengaluru," said Somanath.

He hoped that a company would soon emerge here that could integrate and provide a full-fledged solution to the space sector as well as build and launch four-tonne or six-tonne communication satellites.

Somanath also pointed out significant investment opportunities in areas such as data services and data analysis.

He emphasised that in the future businesses offering satellite-based services in sectors like weather forecasting, fisheries, the blue economy and agriculture will have even more opportunities.

He also explained that in the past the government had to invest heavily in providing information, knowledge and data to the public. However, with advancements in the information technology revolution and private initiatives, information and data are now freely accessible to everyone, he said, adding that as a result, the government no longer bears the financial burden of investing in this sector.

He advised startups to make the most of this freely available data.