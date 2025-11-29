Commercial spaces available to businesses along Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is offering commercial spaces at several stations along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, creating new avenues for businesses to operate within the regional rail network.

Bids have been invited for licensing around 706 sqm of mixed built-up and bare spaces across 10 locations on the corridor, including Ghaziabad, Duhai, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Partapur and Shatabdi Nagar, the NCRTC said.

The commercial spaces, such as 120 sqm and 100 sqm at Ghaziabad station, and 130 sqm at Partapur, will be provided on an "as-is-where-is" basis for commuter-centric shops, kiosks and services, it said.

The corporation said selected licensees will be responsible for developing and operating their establishments while ensuring safety, accessibility and adherence to operational guidelines.

The opportunity allows businesses to associate with the Namo Bharat project while supporting the sustainability of station operations, it added.

Urging participation from local vendors, retailers and service providers, the NCRTC said the initiative aims to build people-friendly commercial hubs that enhance commuter convenience and create livelihood opportunities.

The spaces may be used for a range of services, including food and beverages, pharmacy and wellness outlets, or regional product and MSME stalls.

Highlighting the corridor's commercial potential, the NCRTC said the 82-km Delhi-Meerut route passes through dense urban pockets in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, drawing a wide footfall.

Stations such as Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan have been designed with multi-modal integration, linking the Namo Bharat corridor to the Delhi Metro, Railways, interstate bus terminals (ISBT) and local bus routes.

The NCRTC recently issued a separate tender for indoor and in-train advertising rights across the corridor, further expanding business engagement opportunities.

With the latest commercial space tender, it aims to promote commercial activities within the station premises and boost non-fare revenue, the NCRTC said, adding, the tender offers a nine-year license period. PTI SHB ARB ARB