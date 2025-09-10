Commercial Tax Joint Commissioner caught red-handed while taking bribe

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) A Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax (JCCT) Department was caught red-handed by the Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday while allegedly accepting a bribe in the city.

Officer Ramanuja, posted in Appeal-6, Shantinagar, was trapped while receiving Rs 25,000 of the Rs 75,000 bribe he had allegedly demanded from advocate D H Guruprasad of Chitradurga district, Lokayukta said in a release.

The bribe was reportedly sought to grant an appeal order in the complainant's favour, it added. PTI GMS KH