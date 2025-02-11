Commercial vehicles disrupting traffic flow on Noida expressway may get 'challans'

Noida, Feb 11 (PTI) Traffic Police may issue 'challans' for commercial vehicles that stop due to a snag and disrupt the traffic flow at Noida Expressway.

The traffic police may impose a penalty of a minimum of Rs 5000 for even unforeseen situations like a flat tyre, under section 201 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 for causing obstruction to the free flow of traffic.

Speaking to PTI, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that the aim is to raise awareness among commercial vehicle owners to keep a check on their vehicles and traffic snarls could be avoided.

"About 8 to 10 lakh vehicles pass through Noida Expressway. Areas like DND Flyover, Chilla Border, Prerna Stahl, etc., are the main hotspots where traffic-related issues emerge the most." He said that commercial vehicles include buses, trucks, DCM, overloading vehicles, etc. He clarified that the penalty would be imposed on private vehicles.

"In the last seven days, we have seized 22 vehicles for breakdowns and around 210 vehicles were also issued challans," the DCP said.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, a resident of Greater Noida said, "It is a good initiative and will help in the unwanted disruption of the traffic on the Noida Expressway." However, another resident Anil Kumar Chetiwal said, "Vehicles with emergency situations like flat tyres or some technical issue should not be fined."