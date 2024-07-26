Commercialisation of education affects nation's growth, says Vice Prez Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Commercialisation of coaching and education slows down a nation's growth, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

Addressing students at an event to mark the 77th Foundation Day of Hansraj College here, he said education should combine modern scientific knowledge with traditional Indian values.

"Education is the most impactful transformative mechanism that brings about equality, and contains and decimates inequities," said the vice president who was chief guest at the event.

"Focus on education is fundamental to human growth and the gift of quality education changes not only an individual but also the society at large," he said.

Dhankhar emphasised that the "youths need to come out of the silos and look beyond usual opportunities".

Expressing concern over the alleged weaponisation of disruptions in Parliament, the vice president, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, urged youths to take note of these activities, listen to their conscience, and side with truth and nationalism.

He stressed that Parliament is a place for debate, deliberation and discussion to flourish. Sloganeering, rushing to the well of the House and indiscipline should be discouraged, Dhankhar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Tracing the economic journey of India, he underlined the country's growth and asked youths to look beyond government jobs.

"Today there is an enabling ecosystem in the country where everybody can explore their potential and fulfil their aspirations," Dhankhar said.

Lauding the unfolding of new opportunities for self-employment, he underlined the need for youths to be aware of the employment options and the government's skill promotion and upgradation policies.

He stressed that technologies such as green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and space science offer opportunities and challenges for the youth. They must realize the huge employment potential offered by these technologies, Dhankhar added.

He underscored the need for imparting quality education, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the 21st century.

"It is essential to nurture critical thinking, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial skills among our young minds, and equip them with the ability to navigate the complexities of the modern world," Dhankhar added.

Describing youths as the most significant stakeholders in governance, the vice president urged them to amplify their voices through available digital platforms and social media tools.

"Youth must raise awareness about pressing issues and mobilize communities towards a shared vision," he said.

Before delivering his speech, Dhankhar, who is the ex-officio chancellor of Delhi University, inaugurated the New Administrative Block at Hansraj College.

He and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar also planted saplings at the premises of Hansraj College and paid floral tributes to prominent Indian educator and nationalist Mahatma Hansraj. PTI SJJ NSD NSD