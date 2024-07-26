Commercialisation of education affects nation's growth, says VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Commercialisation of coaching and education is a slows down the growth of a nation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

He made the remark while addressing the Delhi University's Hansraj College on the occasion of its 77th Foundation Day ceremony here.

Addressing the students during the event, Dhankhar said "the gift of quality education" changes not only the individual but the society at large.

Dhankhar, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the Delhi University, also inaugurated the New Administrative Block at Hansraj College. He presided as chief guest over the 77th Foundation Day celebrations of the college.

Before Foundation Day ceremony began, Vice President Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar planted saplings at the premises of Hansraj College and paid floral tributes to prominent Indian educator and nationalist, Mahatma Hansraj.