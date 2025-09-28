Retired high court judge to investigate Uttarakhand paper leak scandal

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has announced the formation of a single-member inquiry commission headed by retired high court judge Justice UC Dhyani to investigate allegations of paper leak and cheating in the graduate level competitive examination 2025.

The decision has been taken in public interest after due consideration, a communique issued by the Chief Minister's Office here on Saturday said.

Complaints of cheating were reported during the examination held on September 21.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the state government has ordered a judicial inquiry under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, the communique said.

The government had initially proposed to entrust this responsibility to Justice BS Verma (retired), but he expressed his inability to take up the assignment citing lack of time and personal reasons.

Subsequently, the state government appointed retired Justice Dhyani of the Uttarakhand High Court as the chairman of the Commission, it said.

According to the order, the Commission will have the freedom to seek assistance from other officials and experts. The Commission's jurisdiction will extend to the entire state and it will examine complaints, information, and facts received from various sources.

In addition, the Commission will take cognisance of the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on September 24 and provide legal guidance as needed.

The government expects the Commission to submit its report to the state government as soon as possible.