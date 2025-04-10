40% wasn’t enough? Karnataka contractors pay higher commission under Congress

Bengaluru: Alleging that the menace of commission was now more than the previous BJP government, the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) on Thursday claimed that "unseen hands and brokers" were active in the offices of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and two other senior Cabinet Ministers.

KSCA president R Manjunath said "brokers" were active in Shivakumar's office and he also alleged interference by one relative of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi in the affairs concerning his department.

He further claimed that Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju's son (Ravi Boseraju) "makes all the deals".

While Shivakumar asked the contractors to lodge a complaint in writing, Boseraju and Jarkiholi have denied the allegations.

Interestingly, these comments have come a day after Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi's reported comments regarding the level of corruption in the state made news.

The '40 per cent commission' allegation by KSCA had rocked state politics and became a major poll plank for the Congress to wrest power from BJP in 2023 Assembly polls.

"For releasing money (by clearing bills) more percentage (commission) is being taken compared to the previous government," Manjunath told reporters in Chitradurga.

Stating that Jarkiholi is honest, but a "unseen hand" was working, he said in the last three-four months one of his relatives has entered.

"While in the DCM's office, one can't tell who is a broker and who is not, and they approach those who go there assuring that they will get the bills cleared. In Boseraju's case his son does all the dealings," he added.

Manjunath alleged that middlemen were active in various departments, as he also pointed out that contractors are struggling due to pending bills.

He specifically highlighted non responsiveness to their concerns by officials from four irrigation utilities - Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam and Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, which comes under Shivakumar's water resources department.

KSCA has written letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Boseraju and Jarkiholi, alleging that "unseen hands" have vitiated the system in the last 3-4 months.

Despite having decided that small contractors would be paid Rs 5-50 lakh, big contractors are being given special letters of credit (LOC).

The KSCA also asked Siddaramaiah to release Rs 15,000 crore, which is half of all the pending bills.

Reacting to KSCA allegations, Shivakumar asked them to give a complaint to Lokayukta or the government. "We will get the inquiry done. The government is committed to provide a lawful administration, we will not give any scope for bribery. If anyone is involved in such things let them (contractors) give in writing," he said.

Minister Boseraju said he was functioning in a very transparent way in his department and if proved anything on his part, he would resign.

"My son is also into politics. When I'm busy, he receives visitors at my office and talks to them. He has not touched a single rupee so far. He doesn't sign files," he said.

Rejecting the allegations, Jarkiholi said his department has prioritised small contractors.

Stating that the department has the power to issue special LOCs for 20 per centre of pending bills, he said he was ready to take suggestions and improve things based on it.