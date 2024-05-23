Commission of Inquiry on veterinary student's death to commence from May 29

Kochi, May 23 (PTI) The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to look into the alleged administrative lapses by officials of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University that led to the death of a student studying there, will commence its sittings from May 29.

Advertisment

The CoI, headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice A Hariprasad, will be functioning in the Cochin University of Science And Technology (CUSAT) campus here, a release issued by the Commission on Thursday said.

The CoI was constituted by Khan as Chancellor of Universities in the state, following the death of 20-year-old Sidharthan J S who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

The Commission said that those who wish to give any pertinent statement, information or make disclosures can contact it by post at -- Commission of Inquiry, Visiting Faculty Guest House, Cochin University of Science And Technology, CUSAT (PO), Thrikkakara, PIN-682022 -- or through e-mail -- jahinquiry.kvasu@gmail.com -- or over the phone at 8848314328.

Advertisment

"The person furnishing a statement or information or making disclosure should reveal all material particulars pertaining to his/her identity in the communication for ascertaining the credentials of that person.

"If the maker of the statement or informant wishes to keep their identity secret, it should be indicated in the communication," the Commission said in the release.

Following the student's death, the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of the state and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, were suspended.

Advertisment

Later, the Vice Chancellor of the university was also suspended by the Governor.

The police in its remand report regarding one of the accused in the case had told a court that the victim was assaulted viciously.

The report said that a belt and a cable wire were used to assault Sidharthan.

Advertisment

It said that his classmates and seniors held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college.

It said that the assault began on February 16 at around 9 PM and lasted till 2 AM on February 17.

Police have charged around 18 accused in the case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.

Advertisment

The case was later handed over to the CBI by the state government on the request of the student's family.

Sidharthan was a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student.

His parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some local SFI leaders and activists.

The student's death had led to widespread protests against SFI and the ruling Left government by the Congress-led opposition and its various wings. PTI HMP HMP ROH