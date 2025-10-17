Commission probing Zubeen's death to receive statements, evidence from Nov 3-21

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) The one-man commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, probing into the death of singer Zubeen Garg on Friday issued a notice, stating that those who want to record statements or submit evidence in connection with the case can do so from November 3 to 21.

The commission was constituted by the Assam government to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the death of the celebrated singer in Singapore on September 19.

The panel’s member-secretary Aroop Pathak, said in the notice that those having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the case can submit their statements by way of a duly notarised affidavit from November 3 on all days except Sundays.

The commission will also ascertain the sequence of events in the period preceding and following the incident, and examine whether there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority, or institution.

It will ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. PTI DG RBT