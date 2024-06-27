Commissionerate Day Parade: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory for smooth movement of traffic on Friday and July 1 in connection with Commissionerate Day Parade at New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp.

According to the advisory, the Delhi Police 'Commissionerate Day Parade' will be held on July 1 and rehearsal will be held on Friday at New Police Lines Parade Ground, Kingsway Camp.

A large number of invitees, including VVIPs as well as senior officers of the Delhi Police, will be attending the parade which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the area, Sri Raj Kumar Kaushik Marg (Parade Road) from Cigarette Wala Bagh Red Light to Vijay Nagar Red Light will remain closed from 6 am onwards till 10 am for both days, the advisory said.

The advisory further asked the commuters to avoid Bhama Shah Marg, Sri Raj Kumar Kaushik Marg (Parade Road), Thekedar Surjeet Singh Marg, and Ring Road between Hakikat Nagar to Azadpur Terminal, it said.

The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations. The people, who are going towards Delhi University (North-Campus), GTB Nagar, Model Town and Azadpur Subzi Mandi area are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, it said. PTI NIT AS AS