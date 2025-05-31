Commissioner's post in Food and Drug Administration lying vacant for 3 months in J-K: RTI activist

Jammu, May 31 (PTI) The position of commissioner in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been lying vacant since the retirement of Hashmat Ali Yauto in February, an RTI activist said on Saturday, questioning the delay in filling the vacancy.

Jammu-based RTI activist Raman Kumar Sharma had filed two applications in April with the health and medical education department using Jammu and Kashmir government’s RTI portal, asking who had been appointed to the post of commissioner after Yauto's retirement and reason for the delay in appointing a new officer in his place.

"The Health & Medical Education Department transferred the applications to the Food Safety Department and finally it was responded to on May 19, confirming that the post is still lying vacant and that the matter is with the General Administration Department (GAD)," Sharma told PTI on Saturday.

He said no timeline or proposal was shared in the reply.

Yauto, an IAS officer, retired as commissioner of the FDA on superannuation on February 28. The FDA commissioner is responsible for enforcing food safety laws, licensing, inspections, and ensuring the availability of safe and standard quality food and medicines to the public.

According to the amended J&K Reorganisation Act, the Lt Governor has been granted powers to transfer IAS officers while the postings of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers remain with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

"It is shocking that almost three months have passed and the government has neither appointed a new officer nor assigned the charge to anyone in an officiating capacity," Sharma said.

He said the absence of the chief has raised serious concerns about the functioning and accountability of the department.

In the past, Sharma said even the Jammu & Kashmir High Court had to intervene in the matter, underlining the importance of filling the post without delay due to its direct link with public health and safety.

“This is a critical post. The government’s delay is disappointing,” he said, adding, “there is no transparency and the silence of the authorities is worrying.” PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK